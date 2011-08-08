MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexico's peso slumped to a seven-month low on Monday after a downgrade of the U.S. debt rating stoked fears of a new recession in the United States that could hammer demand for Mexican exports.

The peso MXN=MEX01 shed 2.28 percent to 12.26 per dollar to trade at its weakest since Jan. 10.

The cost of dollar in pesos shot up to trade just above its 200-week simple moving average. Analysts said levels around the average may provide resistance to further peso losses. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)