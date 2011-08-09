MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's peso sank on Tuesday in volatile trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy had weakened and disappointed some market players looking for signs of a new stimulus plan.

The peso MXN= briefly traded weaker than 12.50 per dollar. If the peso weakens much more than that level, holders of peso-denominated debt could reach stop loss levels and dump bonds, further hurting the currency, analysts said.

But the peso quickly snapped back to trade at 12.43 per dollar, or 1.01 percent weaker. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)