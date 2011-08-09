MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's peso sank on
Tuesday in volatile trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve said
the U.S. economy had weakened and disappointed some market
players looking for signs of a new stimulus plan.
The peso MXN= briefly traded weaker than 12.50 per
dollar. If the peso weakens much more than that level, holders
of peso-denominated debt could reach stop loss levels and dump
bonds, further hurting the currency, analysts said.
But the peso quickly snapped back to trade at 12.43 per
dollar, or 1.01 percent weaker.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)