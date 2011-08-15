MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Monday as sharp gains in stocks around the world lifted demand for riskier assets such as emerging market currencies.

The peso MXN= MXN=D2 firmed 0.59 percent to 12.2277 per dollar. The cost of dollars in pesos fell below its 200-week moving average.

The peso had lost close to 5 percent this month amid a global sell-off in riskier assets, and bets in favor of the peso on the Chicago exchange fell to their lowest in nearly a year in the week ended August 9. [ID:nN1E77B1EU]

The sharp drop in bets in favor of the peso can be a contrarian signal for some investors to buy. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)