UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation undershoots forecasts for fifth month

(Adds details on market consensus, background) BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected for a fifth straight month in January, adding to expectations of a series of interest rate cuts by the central bank. The benchmark IPCA price index rose 0.38 percent in January, the lowest for the month since the real was created in 1994, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 5.35 percent in the 12 months through January, down from