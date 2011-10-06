BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management Jan 31, 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management January 31, 2017
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Thursday, helped by easing concerns about the European Union debt crisis after the European Central Bank launched fresh liquidity measures to help banks.
The peso MXN= firmed 0.74 percent to 13.45 per dollar, gaining ground for the third straight session to rack up a more than 4 percent surge since Monday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management January 31, 2017
LAGOS, Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday.
(Adds details on market consensus, background) BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected for a fifth straight month in January, adding to expectations of a series of interest rate cuts by the central bank. The benchmark IPCA price index rose 0.38 percent in January, the lowest for the month since the real was created in 1994, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 5.35 percent in the 12 months through January, down from