MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexico's peso firmed to a three-week high on Wednesday as hopes that Europe will soon approve a plan to bolster its bailout fund boosted riskier assets around the globe.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained more than 1.6 percent to 13.1780 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19. The peso has gained 7 percent from a low reached last week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)