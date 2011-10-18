MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Tuesday and stocks jumped, tracking strong gains in equities on Wall Street as rumors that the European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds boosted riskier assets. The peso MXN=MXN=D2 firmed 0.71 percent to 13.3805 per dollar while the IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.23 percent to 34,885 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)