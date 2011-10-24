MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's peso surged on Monday on hopes European leaders would make progress on easing the debt crisis and after an earnings report by equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) eased fears of a U.S. recession.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 strengthened more than 1 percent to 13.5010 per dollar, tracking a rally in U.S. stocks.

The cost of dollars in pesos fell below its 20-day simple moving average around 13.53 per dollar. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)