MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Tuesday after Italy's president said Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign after the approval of new budget law.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 gained 0.54 percent to 13.34 per dollar. Traders are eyeing the 13.32 level as a key support for the cost of dollars in pesos. If the currency can break that level, it may head back toward 13 per dollar, traders said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)