MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico's peso reversed strong early gains to trade flat on Friday after the country's interior minister died in a helicopter crash.

Traders said the drop came on concerns the incident could be linked to the country's bloody drug war. [ID:nN1E7AA12J]

The peso MXN= MXN=D2 pared strong early gains of more than 1 percent to trade flat at 13.54 per dollar.

The government said that Blake and seven others on board the helicopter were killed. It did not say what caused the crash. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)