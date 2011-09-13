MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's peso sank on Tuesday as a weak Italian debt auction and uncertainty about plan to help Greece with its debt crisis weighed on appetite for riskier assets.

The peso MXN= shed 0.9 percent to 12.94 per dollar. Analysts said option barriers near the psychological 13 per dollar level would likely be worn down, setting the currency up for a strong break past 13 per dollar. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)