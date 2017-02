MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexico's peso firmed on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would, reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations, easing fears about funding pressures on major banks.

The peso MXN= firmed as much as 0.94 percent to 12.8050 per U.S. dollar before snapping back to trade at 12.86. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)