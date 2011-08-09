GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt, gold, gain favor as investors seek safety
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)
MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday in volatile trade after the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates at rock bottom two years out, boosting the appeal of higher-yielding emerging market debt.
The peso MXN=MXN=D2 pulled back from sharp losses that took it to around 12.50 per dollar to firm 1.33 percent at 12.1428 per dollar.
The gains pushed the cost of dollars in peso back below its 200-week simple moving average. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A bipartisan deal aimed at ending Illinois' long-running budget impasse showed signs of unraveling on Wednesday when a key pension measure failed to pass in the state Senate.