MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday in volatile trade after the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates at rock bottom two years out, boosting the appeal of higher-yielding emerging market debt.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 pulled back from sharp losses that took it to around 12.50 per dollar to firm 1.33 percent at 12.1428 per dollar.

The gains pushed the cost of dollars in peso back below its 200-week simple moving average. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)