BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday to a record high, fueled by a 5 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil following news last week that regulators revoked a nearly $1 billion dollar fine.
The IPC stock index rose 1.58 percent to 40,030, its highest ever. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO