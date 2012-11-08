MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's peso weakened sharply to a two-month low on Thursday as global markets fell on mounting concerns about U.S. lawmakers' ability to avoid a "fiscal cliff" that threatens the U.S. economic recovery.

The peso shed 0.78 percent to 13.1730 per dollar, its weakest since early September.

Losses accelerated after the cost of dollars in pesos rose above its 100-day simple moving average earlier in the session and then broke past the currency pair's 200-day average just below 13.17 per dollar.

The 200-day average is a key resistance level and a strong break past it could signal steeper losses for the peso are coming.