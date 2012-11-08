MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's peso weakened
sharply to a two-month low on Thursday as global markets fell on
mounting concerns about U.S. lawmakers' ability to avoid a
"fiscal cliff" that threatens the U.S. economic recovery.
The peso shed 0.78 percent to 13.1730 per
dollar, its weakest since early September.
Losses accelerated after the cost of dollars in pesos rose
above its 100-day simple moving average earlier in the session
and then broke past the currency pair's 200-day average just
below 13.17 per dollar.
The 200-day average is a key resistance level and a strong
break past it could signal steeper losses for the peso are
coming.