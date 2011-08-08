MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt spurred a global sell-off and one of the worst local market routs in more than two years.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 5.84 percent to 31,730 points, its lowest since Sept. 1, 2010. The IPC was heading for its worst one-day percentage loss since January 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)