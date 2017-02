MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's peso surged on Thursday to a more than one-month high and headed for its best one-day percentage gain in a month as global markets rallied on Europe's latest plan to ease its debt crisis.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 gained 2.5 percent to 13.0905 per dollar.

The cost of dollars in pesos dipped below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time since early August. If the peso can hold gains past the average, it may suggest the peso will rally more in coming weeks and break out of a downtrend. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)