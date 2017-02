Mexico's IPC index of leading shares dropped 1 percent on Monday hurt by concerns over the political impasse in Greece, traders said.

The IPC lost 394 points to 38,495 halfway through the session. Greece's president met little enthusiasm from political leaders on Monday to avert new elections, reinforcing fears the country was on the path to bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone. (Reporting by Lizbeth Salazar; Editing by James Dalgleish)