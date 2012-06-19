PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexican shares rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes for central bank stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee that was beginning a two day meeting.
The index gained as much as 1.1 percent to 38,482.25 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.