By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's IPC stock index
rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to reach all-time
highs as investors welcomed the news of a last-minute "fiscal
cliff" deal in the U.S Congress on Tuesday night.
The index was up 1.24 percent at 44,249.59 points in early
morning trading, tracking similar gains in the S&P 500,
up 2.02 percent, the Dow Jones, up 1.94 percent, and the
Nasdaq, up 2.5 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose nearly 3 percent.
"Locally there is nothing," said Gerardo Roman, head of
stock trading at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City. "All of this
is on the United States and the belief that we avoided
catastrophe."
The U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal, which was passed after much
partisan wrangling in Washington, prevents huge spending cuts
and tax hikes that could have pushed the world's largest economy
back into recession.