MEXICO CITY, July 17 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said a plan to start winding down the central bank's monetary stimulus later this year depended on the economy's performance.

Concerns about less Fed stimulus have recently hit riskier assets around the globe.

The IPC stock index rose 1 percent to 40,061 points, also boosted by a more than 10 percent surge in shares of bank Banorte, the day after the company raised $2.2 billion in a share offering.