BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexican shares gained on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expects "moderate" growth over the coming quarters. The IPC stock index rose 1.04 percent to 37,982 points, tracking advances on Wall Street. The rise was the sharpest one-day move since Jan. 18.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.