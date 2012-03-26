BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
MEXICO CITY, March 26, Mexican shares set a new all-time high on Monday supported by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments signaling a continuation of easy monetary policy in the United States.
Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.5 percent to touch 38,942 points, breaking a record high set on Jan. 3, 2011. The index has gained about 5 percent so far this year aided by a recovering U.S. economy.
* Rush Enterprises, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Primero mining says unionized employees at co's san dimas mine in mexico initiated strike action,resulting in complete stoppage of mining and milling activities at site (adds dropped words)