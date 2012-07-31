MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican shares fell on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve Board's two-day meeting on hopes the bank will provide more stimulus that could lift riskier assets.

Mexico's IPC stock index declined as much as 1 percent to 40,917.54 points. Homebuilder Urbi plunged 10.8 percent, falling for a second session after it reported second quarter losses. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)