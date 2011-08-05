MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month, easing fears of another recession in Mexico's top trading partner.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.12 percent to 33,694 points, bouncing back after tumbling about 3.4 percent in the previous session in the gauge's worst one-day percentage loss in more than two years that took the index to its cheapest level since last September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)