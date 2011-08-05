Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month, easing fears of another recession in Mexico's top trading partner.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.12 percent to 33,694 points, bouncing back after tumbling about 3.4 percent in the previous session in the gauge's worst one-day percentage loss in more than two years that took the index to its cheapest level since last September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.