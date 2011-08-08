MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks extended sharp losses on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt added to deepening fears that the United States is slumping back toward recession and threatening to drag Mexico with it.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 2.17 percent to 32,967 points, dipping below the key 33,000 point level for the second session in a row as the index trades around its cheapest since September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)