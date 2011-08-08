Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks extended sharp losses on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt added to deepening fears that the United States is slumping back toward recession and threatening to drag Mexico with it.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 2.17 percent to 32,967 points, dipping below the key 33,000 point level for the second session in a row as the index trades around its cheapest since September. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.