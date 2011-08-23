MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexican stocks jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, breaking past a key resistance level on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could offer up another round of stimulus.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.7 percent to 34,500 points, adding to gains in the previous session. The 34,000-point level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally.

If stocks can maintain momentum above the 34,200 point level, it may suggest the market will see a sustained break higher, brokerage Monex said in a note. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)