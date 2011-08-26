BRIEF-Taro posts quarterly sales of $220.4 million
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly net income per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to taro $3.42
MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexican stocks slipped on Friday as fears continued that U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke may disappoint markets by not offering new stimulus for the U.S. economy in a critical speech.
The IPC stock index .MXX fell by 1.2 percent ahead of Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors