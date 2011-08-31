BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) Mexico's stocks extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. data showed that factory orders rose more than expected in July.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.02 percent to 35,506.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that nearly halved, largely due to a 23.3 percent jump in costs.
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.