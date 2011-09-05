MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) Mexico's stocks fell on Monday as worries about the health of global banks weighed on international markets.
The Mexican IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.33 percent to 34,666 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga )
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.