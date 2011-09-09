BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican stocks extended losses on Friday, tracking a steep drop on Wall Street, amid increasing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index .MXX fell 2.95 percent to 33,689 after breaking a key support level at 34,000 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
Feb 7 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc struck a deal on Tuesday with Starboard Value LP, agreeing to add three directors to the board as the activist hedge fund ramps up pressure on the company.