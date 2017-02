MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Wednesday to their highest level in two weeks, supported by hopes that European leaders could soon approve a strengthened bailout fund that may help contain Europe's debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2 percent to 34,355 points.

Shares in cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) added 13 percent.

The Cemex stock has risen by more than a third since slumping to a 13-year intraday low last week on fears that slowing growth would undermine its ability to pay its debts. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)