MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday as pessimism deepened over the euro zone debt crisis after Germany's finance minister said a resolution would not be in store during next week's European Summit.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 2.19 percent to 34,086 points after making its biggest one-week jump this year in percentage terms in a five-day rally. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)