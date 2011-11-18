MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday after bouncing off a key support level, led by less-liquid stocks in what is often a sign of institutional purchases of index-linked funds.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.01 percent to 36,476.93 points after bouncing off 36,016, a two-week low. The index is still heading for a weekly loss of about three percent on concerns Europe's debt crisis is widening. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)