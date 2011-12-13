MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday, led by sharp decline in retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX as the stock pulled back from a record high.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.11 percent to 36,813 points, after Reuters reported that the German chancellor rejected suggestions of raising the ceiling on Europe's future bailout fund, sources said. [ID:nB4E7MC028]