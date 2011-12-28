MEXICO CITY Dec 28 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell on Wednesday tracking Wall Street on thin end of the year trading as investors pessimistically eyed 2012.

The index slipped 0.97 percent to 37,722 led by telecom giant America Movil, down 1.52 percent and bottler Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) down 1.39 percent. The IPC is on track to slide more than 4 percent this year. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)