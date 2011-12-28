BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics reaches settlement with ReneSola Ltd
* Says the co agreed to pay 24.7 million yuan to ReneSola Ltd
MEXICO CITY Dec 28 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell on Wednesday tracking Wall Street on thin end of the year trading as investors pessimistically eyed 2012.
The index slipped 0.97 percent to 37,722 led by telecom giant America Movil, down 1.52 percent and bottler Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) down 1.39 percent. The IPC is on track to slide more than 4 percent this year. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal, it said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.