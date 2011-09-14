BRIEF-Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
* Says Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexican stocks extended gains on Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, after France and Germany told Greece to implement austerity reforms that could stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX added 2.1 percent to 34,659 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Says Canexus receives shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.