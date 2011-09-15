BRIEF-Elementis says to buy SRLH Holdings for $360 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexican stocks rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank and other central banks moved to boost European bank funding.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX added 1.28 percent to 35,101 points, tracking gains on Wall Street. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Acquires 40 percent of HEA Expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)