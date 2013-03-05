March 5 The Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) will reduce trading hours for futures and options in its hard red spring wheat and agricultural index contracts effective Monday, April 8, pending a review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the exchange said on Tuesday.

An MGEX spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the change, which coincides with an announcement by CME Group that it will pare its nearly non-stop trading cycle for grains and oilseeds following complaints from traders that it hurt liquidity.

MGEX said electronic trading in spring wheat would be open Sunday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. central time (CDT/2400 GMT-1245 GMT). After a break between 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., electronic trading and open outcry options trading will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the exchange said in a release.

The daily settlement time will remain unchanged at 1:15 p.m.

New trading hours for the exchange's five agricultural index contracts will be 7:00 p.m. through 1:45 p.m. central time, Sunday through Friday.

MGEX spring wheat and agricultural index contracts currently trade Sunday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Trading hours for apple juice concentrate futures and options will remain unchanged, from 7:00 a.m. through 1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday.