SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Oman crude values continued their surge on Wednesday, but a fire at Shell's refinery in Singapore may cap the rally in the Middle East market as the plant mainly imports supplies from the region.

A fire intensified on Wednesday at Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) largest refinery, its half-a-million barrel per day Singapore plant, sending black smoke over the city-state. It was not immediately clear if the refinery shut down operations completely.

The fire comes at a time when refiners across Asia are running close to capacity to benefit from attractive margins and just days before Middle East producers set monthly official selling prices (OSPs).

Shell's refinery processes mostly Middle East heavy sour crude because it has upgrading units that convert those cheaper grades into higher-value-added light fuels including gas oil, jet fuel and gasoline.

Among the crude grades processed at the refinery are Saudi Arab Light, Oman crude and Abu Dhabi Murban and other grades from the United Arab Emirates, a Singapore-based senior trading source said. Oman crude is trading at the highest values since at least 2009.

"If they are down for a longer time, the impact would be more on product prices," said a Singapore-based trader. "In crude you just free up more supplies into a market that is tight anyway."

Oman's recent rally and a sttrength in Dubai values as depicted by the steep backwardation of the swaps curve have percolated to the ESPO market, where values surged to a record this week.

* TENDERS

- Russia's top oil producer Rosneft sold ESPO crude at a record premium as refiners across Asia and in the U.S. snap up supplies of the distillate-rich grade in the run-up to the peak heating season.

- Rosneft sold via tender a 730,000-barrel cargo loading Nov. 29-Dec. 2 to ConocoPhillips at a premium exceeding $6.40 a barrel to Dubai quotes by a few cents, two trading sources said, up from the previous record about 10 cents lower.

- Through the same tender, Rosneft also sold a cargo loading Nov. 15-18 at a premium of slightly below $6.30 a barrel to China's Unipec, the sources said.

* DME OMAN

- November Oman traded on the DME rose 37 cents to a premium of $3.35 a barrel to Dubai swap quotes at 0830 GMT, using the settlement price for DME futures, the ICE one-minute marker for Singapore and the Brent-Dubai EFS as calculated by Reuters.

The November contract will go off the board by the end of the week. Prices generally become more volatile and sometimes differ more for physical valuations as expiry nears.

* DUBAI BACKWARDATION

- The premium of prompt Dubai swaps for October over the November contract eased by 7 cents from Tuesday to 86 cents a barrel, while November's premium to December also narrowed to 43 cents.

* EAST-WEST

- The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) for November rebounded 45 cents to $4.65 a barrel, after falling to a three-month low of $4.20 on Tuesday. DUB-EFS-1M

- Libya's civil war and a halt in the country's oil exports of about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) sent the front-month EFS to $9.20 on June 15, the highest intraday value since the spread reached a record of almost $12 in October 2004.

* MARKET NEWS

- Oil prices will weaken only slightly and hover above $100 a barrel next year, despite fears of a global economic recession and a steep fall in demand, a Reuters poll showed.

- Forecasts in a poll of 32 analysts showed Brent crude LCOc1 averaging $106.80 a barrel next year, down from a forecast of $107.90 a barrel in last month's poll. It was a third consecutive month of downward price revisions by analysts.

- Workers at French refineries debated going on strike, torn on Wednesday between anger over moves to restructure the sector and memories of last year's month-long stoppage that disrupted global flows of oil but left unions drained and divided.

- Asian companies are well-placed to take more stakes in Abu Dhabi's upcoming oil and gas concessions as the oil exporting emirate seeks stronger ties with its biggest customers and better financial terms for itself.

* CRACK SPREADS

- Gas oil's October crack gained 37 cents to a premium of $16.24 before the fire at the Singapore refinery, while the November premium was 25 cents higher at $16.65 a barrel to Dubai crude.

- Fuel oil's October crack eased 11 cents to a discount of $4.61 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the November discount was 16 cents wider at $4.54.

- Naphtha's October crack widened 23 cents to a discount of $5.28 a barrel, while the November discount was 12 cents weaker at $4.37.

* OUTRIGHT PRICES

- October ICE Brent LCOc1 was at $106.48 a barrel at 0830 GMT, up 93 cents from Tuesday. (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa)