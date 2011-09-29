SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Middle East crude values softened on Thursday after the fire at Shell's Singapore refinery was forcing the complete shutdown of the plant, but some traders said the outage could also be mildly bullish in the short term.

Shell is shutting down its entire Singapore refinery, the company's largest, to get the fire that broke out on Wednesday under control, a senior company official said.

"With a big system like Shell's, I'm sure the impact will be minor," a trader said.

The premium of October Dubai swaps to the November contract shrank by 8 cents to 78 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed, while November's premium to December was steady at 45 cents.

A smaller premium at the front of the swaps curve signals expectations of a more lax market as Shell's needs for prompt crude diminish.

Oman's premium to Dubai swaps quotes on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange also pointed to an outlook for higher supplies as it plunged 79 cents to $2.56 a barrel, using the settlement price for DME futures, the ICE one-minute marker for Singapore and the Brent-Dubai EFS as calculated by Reuters.

On Wednesday, it climbed to $3.35, the widest since at least 2009.

But some traders said that the bullish effect of surging crack spreads for all products in Singapore would prevail in the short term over the bearish implications of reduced crude intake at Shell's refinery.

* TENDERS

- Surgutneftgaz , Russia's no. 4 oil producer, sold two ESPO crude cargoes at a record premium as refiners across Asia and in the United States snap up supplies of the distillate-rich grade in the run-up to the peak heating season.

The 730,000-barrel cargoes, for loading Nov. 22-25 and Nov. 27-30, traded at a premium of about $6.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, four trading sources said on Thursday, adding European trading firm Gunvor was the most likely buyer of the two lots.

- Strong values of Middle East crude, including Oman at its highest level in at least two years and steep premiums for prompt Dubai swaps, also helped send ESPO to a fresh record, traders said.

- Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, did not award a tender to sell condensate for loading in November, a trading source said on Thursday.

- Traders attributed the lack of award to reduced availability of spot cargoes because of maintenance at Qatargas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) trains between late September and early November and to uncompetitive bids.

- Before the tender, Tasweeq sold November-loading deodorised field condensate (DFC) cargoes at premiums of between $2.50-$2.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) lots at premiums of around $1.50, the source said.

* EAST-WEST

- The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) for November fell 8 cents to $4.57 a barrel, after falling to a three-month low of $4.20 on Tuesday. DUB-EFS-1M

- Libya's civil war and a halt in the country's oil exports of about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) sent the front-month EFS to $9.20 on June 15, the highest intraday value since the spread reached a record of almost $12 in October 2004.

* MARKET NEWS

- Asian oil products' swaps timespreads surged on Thursday, largely due to a fire that is still raging at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day Singapore refinery.

- The front-month timespreads for gas oil, fuel oil and naphtha rose to over seven-month peaks, with gas oil's October/November backwardation hitting its highest in almost three years.

- Morgan Stanley slashed its forecast for Brent LCOc1 prices by $30 to $100 a barrel for 2012 as rising output from Libya and the weak economic outlook weigh.

- Prices for the international benchmark crude should drop to $100 by the end of 2011, and could drop as low as $85 a barrel in the first half of next year before tighter balances and slow growth send Brent closer to $110, the bank said in a research note released on Wednesday.

* OUTRIGHT PRICES

- October ICE Brent LCOc1 was at $105.09 a barrel at 0830 GMT, down $1.39 from Wednesday. (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; editing by James Jukwey)