SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The shutdown of Shell's
Singapore refinery increasingly weighed on Middle East crude on
Friday, as expectations grew that Saudi Arabia would increase
November official selling prices (OSPs) by less as demand
recedes.
Traders said a prolonged outage at the refinery would help
revert premiums for Mideast grades into discounts, softening the
strength that built up in the market over the past month.
"Everybody is very curious about the refinery, but it really
depends on how long they suspend operations," said a trader with
a northeast Asian refiner.
"If the shutdown lasts for a month, the impact would be huge
as it can change the mood in the market."
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) Singapore refinery is
expected to be shut for at least a month as efforts now turn to
investigating the cause of a blaze that lasted for more than a
day, industry sources said on Friday.
* SAUDI OSP PREVIEW
- Uncertainty about the duration of the outage led to a
wider range of estimates for an increase in Saudi Arabia's
flagship Arab Light crude of between 10 cents and $1 a barrel.
- The top end of the range in the Reuters Friday survey of
seven traders, including five northeast Asian buyers of Saudi
crude, would price Arab Light at a record premium of $2.65 a
barrel to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, 30 cents above its
previous peak for November 2007.
- But some traders said that an extended Shell shutdown
would price out some Saudi crude should Middle East spot cargo
values fall to discounts from record premiums in the past month.
Shell's Singapore refinery is a regular buyer of Arab Light, a
senior trading source said.
- "If the OSP is too high compared to spot, people will
avoid Saudi crude, so they may moderate their prices," said a
trader with a European trading firm who said the increase in the
Arab Light OSP could be anywhwere between 50 cents and $1 a
barrel.
* DME OMAN
- November Oman traded on the DME rose $3.59 to a premium of
$6.15 a barrel to Dubai swap quotes at 0830 GMT, using the
settlement price for DME futures, the ICE one-minute marker for
Singapore and the Brent-Dubai EFS as calculated by Reuters.
- The November contract will go off the board later on
Friday. Prices generally become more volatile and sometimes
differ more for physical valuations as expiry nears.
* EAST-WEST
- The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) for
November gained 13 cents to $4.70 a barrel, after falling to a
three-month low of $4.20 on Tuesday. DUB-EFS-1M
- Libya's civil war and a halt in the country's oil exports
of about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) sent the front-month
EFS to $9.20 on June 15, the highest intraday value since the
spread reached a record of almost $12 in October 2004.
* MARKET NEWS
- Shell declared force majeure on its distillates deals
following a fire that forced the shutdown of its 500,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery.
- Iraq's oil exports from southern ports have jumped to 1.80
million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since
January, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters. Exports
from the Basra oil terminal and Khor al-Amaya averaged about
1.70 million bpd in August.
- Japan imported 34,954 kilolitres (220,000 barrels) of
Angola's Cabinda crude in August, the first imports of the
low-sulphur crude used in power generation, since September
1994, trade ministry's data showed on Friday.
- Japan's total oil product sales rose 0.9 percent in August
from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by
growing demand for oil for power generation as the nation's
nuclear plant usage slumped following the March quake.
- Oil and gas company Apache Corp said its
subsidiary will proceed with the development of the Balnaves oil
field in offshore Western Australia, with gross peak production
of about 30,000 barrels per day.
CRACK SPREADS
- Gas oil's October crack fell by $1.40 to a premium of
$17.87, while the November premium was $1.11 lower at $17.84 a
barrel to Dubai crude.
- Fuel oil's crack held on to its gains at a discount of
$2.89 a barrel to Dubai crude, narrowing just 2 cents, while the
November discount was 7 cents stronger at $3.30.
- Naphtha's October crack widened 85 cents to a discount of
$5.33 a barrel, while the November discount was 46 cents weaker
at $4.36.
* OUTRIGHT PRICES
- October ICE Brent LCOc1 was at $104.15 a barrel at 0830
GMT, down 94 cents from Thursday.
(Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa)