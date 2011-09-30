SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The shutdown of Shell's Singapore refinery increasingly weighed on Middle East crude on Friday, as expectations grew that Saudi Arabia would increase November official selling prices (OSPs) by less as demand recedes.

Traders said a prolonged outage at the refinery would help revert premiums for Mideast grades into discounts, softening the strength that built up in the market over the past month.

"Everybody is very curious about the refinery, but it really depends on how long they suspend operations," said a trader with a northeast Asian refiner.

"If the shutdown lasts for a month, the impact would be huge as it can change the mood in the market."

Royal Dutch Shell Plc's ( RDSa.L ) Singapore refinery is expected to be shut for at least a month as efforts now turn to investigating the cause of a blaze that lasted for more than a day, industry sources said on Friday.

* SAUDI OSP PREVIEW

- Uncertainty about the duration of the outage led to a wider range of estimates for an increase in Saudi Arabia's flagship Arab Light crude of between 10 cents and $1 a barrel.

- The top end of the range in the Reuters Friday survey of seven traders, including five northeast Asian buyers of Saudi crude, would price Arab Light at a record premium of $2.65 a barrel to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, 30 cents above its previous peak for November 2007.

- But some traders said that an extended Shell shutdown would price out some Saudi crude should Middle East spot cargo values fall to discounts from record premiums in the past month. Shell's Singapore refinery is a regular buyer of Arab Light, a senior trading source said.

- "If the OSP is too high compared to spot, people will avoid Saudi crude, so they may moderate their prices," said a trader with a European trading firm who said the increase in the Arab Light OSP could be anywhwere between 50 cents and $1 a barrel.

* DME OMAN

- November Oman traded on the DME rose $3.59 to a premium of $6.15 a barrel to Dubai swap quotes at 0830 GMT, using the settlement price for DME futures, the ICE one-minute marker for Singapore and the Brent-Dubai EFS as calculated by Reuters.

- The November contract will go off the board later on Friday. Prices generally become more volatile and sometimes differ more for physical valuations as expiry nears.

* EAST-WEST

- The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) for November gained 13 cents to $4.70 a barrel, after falling to a three-month low of $4.20 on Tuesday. DUB-EFS-1M

- Libya's civil war and a halt in the country's oil exports of about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) sent the front-month EFS to $9.20 on June 15, the highest intraday value since the spread reached a record of almost $12 in October 2004.

* MARKET NEWS

- Shell declared force majeure on its distillates deals following a fire that forced the shutdown of its 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery.

- Iraq's oil exports from southern ports have jumped to 1.80 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since January, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters. Exports from the Basra oil terminal and Khor al-Amaya averaged about 1.70 million bpd in August.

- Japan imported 34,954 kilolitres (220,000 barrels) of Angola's Cabinda crude in August, the first imports of the low-sulphur crude used in power generation, since September 1994, trade ministry's data showed on Friday.

- Japan's total oil product sales rose 0.9 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by growing demand for oil for power generation as the nation's nuclear plant usage slumped following the March quake.

- Oil and gas company Apache Corp said its subsidiary will proceed with the development of the Balnaves oil field in offshore Western Australia, with gross peak production of about 30,000 barrels per day.

CRACK SPREADS

- Gas oil's October crack fell by $1.40 to a premium of $17.87, while the November premium was $1.11 lower at $17.84 a barrel to Dubai crude.

- Fuel oil's crack held on to its gains at a discount of $2.89 a barrel to Dubai crude, narrowing just 2 cents, while the November discount was 7 cents stronger at $3.30.

- Naphtha's October crack widened 85 cents to a discount of $5.33 a barrel, while the November discount was 46 cents weaker at $4.36.

* OUTRIGHT PRICES

- October ICE Brent LCOc1 was at $104.15 a barrel at 0830 GMT, down 94 cents from Thursday. (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa)