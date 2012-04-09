SINGAPORE, April 9 Middle East crude benchmarks remained weak, pressured by poor demand from regional refiners.

Abu Dhabi's June loading cargoes were valued at parity to the official selling price, down marginally by about 3 cents from levels discussed last week, traders said.

Shell was heard to be re-offering May-lifting Qatar barrels in the market, which traders said was due to surplus supply.

"This is excess. All this talk about losing Iranian barrels from the market, and really there is more downside than up," a trader said.

"The market is over supplied, and it's not just here in Asia. It's global, and the benchmarks are distorting the actual physical fundamentals."

* MARKET NEWS

- Chinese oil firms will trim crude oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low in April after a large cut in March, a Reuters poll showed, as maintenance remains heavy amid ongoing refining losses despite a fuel price hike last month.

- Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil in May to at least one Asian term buyer, unchanged from April, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

- Hong Kong maritime insurers will not be able to provide full cover to tankers carrying Iranian oil when new EU sanctions take effect in less than three months due to close links to the West, a senior industry official told Reuters. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, editing by Jane Baird)