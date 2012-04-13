SINGAPORE, April 13 The Middle East crude market stayed weak on Friday, with poor demand from Asian refiners weighing on prices.

At least one cargo of al-Shaheen crude for June lifting was sold by Maersk at around $1.00 to $1.50 a barrel, down from around $2.40 to $2.50 for May parcels, traders said.

Sentiment also soured after top producer Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said it was determined to bring down high oil prices and was working with fellow OPEC members to accomplish that.

- Iraq raised the price of Basra light crude to U.S. buyers for May by 10 cents to $1.90 per barrel below the Argus (ASCI) benchmark but cut prices to Europe, the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Thursday.

SOMO said the price for Basra light crude for Asian buyers was raised to a premium of $1.35 to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes.

The May official selling price for Kirkuk crude for U.S. refiners was raised to a premium of 35 cents to the ASCI benchmark, compared to a premium of five cents to the benchmark the previous month.

The price of Basra crude for European buyers was set at a discount of $6.10 to the North Sea spot benchmark BFOE versus $4.15 below the benchmark the previous month.

- Iran's oil shipping operator NITC is expanding its oil tanker fleet with the first of 12 supertankers to be delivered from China in May, fortuitous timing for the OPEC member as Western sanctions force Tehran to rely more on its ships to export oil.

- China's implied oil demand rose 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in five months, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.

- Japanese insurers are warning ship owners that they will only cover one tanker at a time carrying Iranian crude oil through the Middle East Gulf due to tightening Western sanctions against OPEC's second biggest producer, industry sources said.

- Oil flows through the main pipeline carrying crude from Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan resumed on Thursday after repairs to the pipeline were completed following last week's bomb attack, an oil ministry official said on Friday. CRUDE Price Prev Change %

change MAY Oman diff to Dubai 1.35 1.32 0.03 MAY Brent 121.11 120.4 0.71 0.59% MAY Dubai 116.99 116.2 0.73 0.63% MAY DME Oman 118.34 117.5 0.76 0.65% MAY Brent/Dubai EFS 4.12 4.14 -0.02

PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change APRIL fuel oil crack -4.78 -4.67 -0.11

APRIL gasoil crack 15.84 15.88 -0.04 MAY naphtha crack -5.11 -5.68 0.57

COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 6.72 Last 5 days 6.95 Lat 365 days 7.68