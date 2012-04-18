SINGAPORE, April 18 The Middle East crude market stayed weak on
Wednesday, with prices for June-lifting al-Shaheen crude slumping to a six-month
low.
Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold nine cargoes of
al-Shaheen crude at between 70 cents and $1 a barrel above Dubai quotes, more
than $2 a barrel lower in premiums than the previous month, they said.
ExxonMobil bought three cargoes while Reliance likely took two, traders
said. Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Essar bought one parcel each, they
added.
Sentiment has weakened on poor refining margins and a overhang of Oman crude
supplies.
MARKET NEWS
- Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80 percent in
April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western
sanctions, trade sources said.
- Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW will delay the restart of a residue
desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later date after it
found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
CRUDE Price Prev Chang %
change
JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.73 0.35 0.38
JUNE Brent 118.46 118.6 -0.19 -0.16%
JUNE Dubai 114.86 114.7 0.11 0.10%
JUNE DME Oman 115.59 115.1 0.49 0.43%
JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.60 3.90 -0.30
PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Chang
MAY fuel oil crack -4.51 -4.52 0.01
MAY gasoil crack 16.27 16.40 -0.13
JUNE naphtha crack -6.13 -6.15 0.02
COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS
Today 8.51
Last 5 days 7.58
Lat 365 days 7.68
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Francis Kan, editing by William Hardy)