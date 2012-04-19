SINGAPORE, April 19 The Middle East crude market extended its
losses on Thursday, as the differential for June Murban crude fell further into
discount.
At least one cargo of the Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a
discount of around 30 cents to official selling prices (OSP), versus a discount
of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said.
June Qatar Marine was traded at a discount of 90 cents to $1.00, steady to a
deal done earlier in the week, another trader said.
MARKET NEWS
- Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir on Thursday said he would retake the
disputed oil-producing Heglig region after border clashes with South Sudan that
have edged the two African neighbours closer to all-out war.
- Iran has rejected a request from India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals MRPL.NS to slightly delay an oil shipment for its 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd) refinery which is closed, two sources said, as Tehran continues to
face sanctions pressure.
CRUDE Price Prev Chang %
change
JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.62 0.73 -0.11
JUNE Brent 118.69 118.4 0.23 0.19%
JUNE Dubai 114.76 114.8 -0.10 -0.09%
JUNE DME Oman 115.38 115.5 -0.21 -0.18%
JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.93 3.60 0.33
PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Chang
MAY fuel oil crack -4.09 -4.51 0.42
MAY gasoil crack 16.75 16.27 0.48
JUNE naphtha crack -6.38 -6.13 -0.25
COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS
Today 8.21
Last 5 days 8.02
Lat 365 days 7.69
(Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)