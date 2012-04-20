(Adds details, price table)
SINGAPORE, April 20 The Middle East crude market remained in a
slump on Friday, with DME Oman's premium to Dubai at the lowest this year while
the differential for June Murban crude fell into a deeper discount, as ample
supply weighed on sentiment.
The Abu Dhabi crude was being valued at a discount of around 35 cents to the
official selling price (OSP), down about 10 cents from levels seen earlier in
the week.
At least one cargo of Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a
discount of around 30 cents to the OSP versus a discount of around 25 cents
earlier, a trader said.
* MARKET NEWS
- France would withdraw support from a U.S.-British plan to release
strategic oil stocks if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande beats President
Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election run-off on May 6, the energy
adviser to the challenger said on Thursday.
- U.S. regulators claimed their first victory in a four-year old effort to
crack down on oil market manipulation on Thursday, announcing a $14 million
settlement with high-frequency trading firm Optiver.
CRUDE Price Prev Change
JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.17 0.62 -0.45
JUNE Brent 118.63 118.69 -0.06
JUNE Dubai 115.11 115.15 -0.04
JUNE DME Oman 114.94 115.38 -0.44
JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.90 3.93 -0.03
PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change
MAY fuel oil crack -4.28 -4.09 -0.19
MAY gasoil crack 16.82 16.75 0.07
JUNE naphtha crack -7.27 -6.38 -0.88
COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS
Today 8.25
Last 5 days 8.22
Lat 365 days 7.69
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by James Jukwey)