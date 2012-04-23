SINGAPORE, April 23 The Middle East crude market weakened on Monday, with physical Oman crude for June-lifting falling to a premium below 50 cents a barrel.

At least two cargoes were believed to have been bought at a premium of around 40-50 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes in the past few days, down from 70-90 cents earlier last week.

The slide in Oman futures was even more drastic, with the front-month June contract falling to near parity to Dubai quotes by 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed.

Weak demand from refiners and an overhang of cargos continues to weigh on prices, traders said.

* TRADES

- Morgan Stanley bought one Dubai partial from Unipec at $114.50 a barrel.

* MARKET NEWS

- South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a company spokesman said.

- China's March crude oil imports from Iran fell 54.1 percent from a year earlier to 253,302 barrels per day (bpd) due to pricing disputes over term contracts, customs data showed on Monday, with Beijing boosting shipments elsewhere to help fill the gap.

CRUDE Price Prev Change %

change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.04 0.21 -0.17 JUNE Brent 118.15 118.63 -0.48 -0.40% JUNE Dubai 114.27 114.73 -0.46 -0.40% JUNE DME Oman 114.31 114.94 -0.63 -0.55% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.88 3.90 -0.02

PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -4.25 -4.28 0.03 MAY gasoil crack 16.83 16.82 0.01 JUNE naphtha crack -7.96 -7.27 -0.69

COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.93 Last 5 days 8.38 Lat 365 days 7.70 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)