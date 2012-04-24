UPDATE 3-Norway proposes new mix and spending cap for $900 bln oil fund
* Government advises cutting spending from fund to 3 pct of value
SINGAPORE, April 24 Middle East crude markets extended losses on Tuesday, with Oman crude futures flipping into a discount on excess supplies and lacklustre demand.
The front-month June contract traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange slipped to 42 cents a barrel below Dubai quotes by 0830 GMT, down from a premium of 4 cents in the previous session, Reuters data showed.
Physical Oman crude also fell, with values pegged at a premium of around 10-20 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes, down from deals done at 40-50 cents late last week, traders said.
* TENDERS
- Qatar's Tasweeq has sold three cargoes of deodorised field condensates for June lifting at around 10-15 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes to GS Caltex, SK Energy and JX Holdings. Tasweeq also sold six cargoes of June low-sulphur condensates at a discount of $1-$2 a barrel to Dubai quotes. Buyers include Shell, Exxon, Vitol and Reliance.
- Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, bought an ESPO crude cargo for July arrival at a low premium to dated Brent as ample supply depressed the Russian grade, trade sources said on Tuesday.
BP sold 730,000 barrels of ESPO crude to Petral at about $2 a barrel above dated Brent on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, they said.
* TRADES
- Morgan Stanley bought two Dubai partial from Unipec at $114.40-$114.50 a barrel.
* MARKET NEWS
- Venezuela's energy minister said on Tuesday he was opposed to raising oil production targets at an OPEC meeting in June.
- Protesters gathered outside Libya's largest oil company for a second day on Tuesday demanding more transparency over how the country's new rulers are spending its money and more jobs for the youth.
CRUDE Price Prev Change %
change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai -0.42 0.04 -0.46 JUNE Brent 118.61 118.1 0.46 0.39% JUNE Dubai 114.74 114.2 0.47 0.41% JUNE DME Oman 114.32 114.3 0.01 0.01% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.87 3.88 -0.01
PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -3.98 -4.25 0.27
MAY gasoil crack 16.94 16.83 0.11 JUNE naphtha crack -7.30 -7.96 0.66
COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.44 Last 5 days 8.38 Lat 365 days 7.70 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
