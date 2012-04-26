SINGAPORE, April 26 Middle East crude markets fell on Thursday, with physical Oman crude for June lifting traded at a slight discount to Dubai quotes.

Taiwanese refiner CPC bought at least one cargo of June Oman at a small discount of between 10-20 cents to Dubai quotes, traders said, although this could not be confirmed. Another trader said the cargo could have changed hands at a small premium instead.

Oman's crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange fell into a discount to Dubai quotes earlier this week, but have stayed in positive territory in the past two sessions, Reuters data showed.

* DUBAI DIFFERENTIAL

- Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures for July at a discount of 10 cents per barrel, narrower than the previous month, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Thursday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front-month July Oman contract at the end of May to set Dubai's official selling price (OSP) for July-loading crude.

The differential for June was set at a discount of 45 cents a barrel.

* MARKET NEWS

- Oil will rally through the year on Iranian tensions and as top producers pump at near full capacity though the second quarter looks set for a traditional seasonal weakening in prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will restart on Thursday one of the three crude units at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) southern India refinery, which was shut last week due to water shortages, its managing director said.

- Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 6.3 percent in March from a year ago, ahead of a sharp drop expected in April and May due to difficulty in doing business with the Islamic Republic amid tighter Western sanctions.

- South Korea will make sharp cuts in imports of Iranian crude from June as tightening Western sanctions make it impossible to secure insurance cover for tankers to ship the crude, industry and company sources said. CRUDE Price Prev Chang %

change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.50 0.21 0.29 JUNE Brent 119.28 118.57 0.71 0.60% JUNE Dubai 115.44 114.85 0.59 0.51% JUNE DME Oman 115.94 115.06 0.88 0.76% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.84 3.72 0.12

PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Chang MAY fuel oil crack -4.30 -3.86 -0.44

MAY gasoil crack 16.68 17.07 -0.39 JUNE naphtha crack -8.88 -7.93 -0.95

COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.48 Last 5 days 8.46 Lat 365 days 7.71 (Reporting by Francis Kan and Florence Tan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)