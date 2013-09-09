SINGAPORE, Sept 9 November Murban spot premium
jumped to more $1 a barrel for a second straight month as Asian
refiners snapped up Dubai-linked crude from the Middle East and
shunned comparatively more expensive grades priced on Brent.
Strong demand for distillates-rich crude from North Asian
refiners, especially Japan, also supported November prices.
Brent's premium to Dubai crude rose to above $7
a barrel, the highest in nearly two years, and is likely to
continue to curb Asia's demand for Atlantic Basin grades.
ExxonMobil sold November Murban via a tender at a premium of
more than $1 a barrel last week, traders said. The buyer was not
immediately known.
Qatar Marine also rose as sellers aimed for higher premiums
after deals at 40-50 cents a barrel above its OSP last week,
they said.
*TRADE
- Phibro sold five Dubai partials to Mercuria at $110.70 a
barrel.
*OSPs
- Yemen has set the official selling price of its Masila
crude for loading in November at a premium of $2.17 a barrel to
dated Brent, up $1.01 from the previous month, its government
said on Sunday.
Unipec UK bought the entire 2 million barrels of Masila
crude offered by Yemen, the government said in a statement.
*DME OMAN
- DME Oman for November settled at $111.06, up 32 cents, at
0830 GMT. This puts DME Oman at $3.45 a barrel above Dubai
swaps, up from a premium of $3.18 in the previous session.
*MARKET NEWS
- Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal with Kazakhstan
on Saturday giving China a stake in its giant Kashagan oil
project, a highlight of his tour of Central Asia to secure
hydrocarbons for the world's largest energy consumer.
- The United States has placed sanctions on six individuals
and four businesses for helping the government of Iran conceal
its involvement in global oil deals, the U.S. Treasury said.
- Output from Iran's Forouzan offshore oilfield is set to
more than double to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) by next March,
after two additional production platforms are installed, oil
ministry news service Shana said.
